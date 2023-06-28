MDPD: Man sent photos of dead babies as he relentlessly stalked, threatened ex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a North Carolina man Tuesday after accusing him of inundating his ex-girlfriend of three months with harassing and threatening messages over a nearly two-year span and at one point even running her off the road.

Parker Julian Bigelow, 25, of Durham, faced a dozen felony charges after being brought to Miami-Dade County.

According to an arrest warrant, the harassment began in October 2021, about six months after the pair broke up.

Police said Bigelow would harass and threaten the woman via text messages, phone calls and social media messages and created “dozens if not (hundreds)” of new phone numbers and email addresses to continue stalking the woman.

Some of those accounts, the warrant states, used the display name “Rekrap Wolegib” — “Parker Bigelow” spelled backwards.

Police said on Oct. 30, 2021, Bigelow ran the woman off the road and began to bang on her car’s window and later went on her property and began to bang on her window. The warrant states the woman reported the incident the next day.

The warrant states that Bigelow continued to stalk the woman even after she obtained multiple court injunctions against him, including an “infinite final injunction” with the Durham County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

Police said in multiple instances in 2022, Bigelow sent his ex-girlfriend’s friends and family sexually explicit photographs of her after making threats to do so.

According to the warrant, Bigelow would contact the woman daily, receiving 300 emails in a single day in one instance.

Police said the death threats began more recently.

On Feb. 9 of this year, the victim’s sister told police that Bigelow texted her several threatening messages, including “I will slaughter your baby you dumb f---ing b---- right in your f---ing face” and “your f---ing ugly a-- f---ing daughter will f---ing be sulatered (sic) and f---ing hung from a f---ing tree while you f---ing watch you ugly f---ing inbreb (sic) dumb b----.”

She said she received additional threatening messages, and so did Bigelow’s ex-girlfriend, who was told she would be “f---ing killed,” the warrant states.

Police said Bigelow also sent the woman’s sister disturbing images. According to the warrant, on May 3, the woman received photos of decapitated women and told her “want to see your f---ing sister next you fat f---ing retard.”

They said he had also sent the woman’s sister photographs of “dead and mutilated babies” and threatened her newborn.

Police said they issued an arrest report for Bigelow May 9 after he failed to show up in court.

He faced four counts each of extortion and written threats to kill, three counts of sexual cyber harassment and one count of aggravated stalking after his arrest in Miami-Dade.

According to jail records, he was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $180,000 bond. However, bond still remained to be set in a domestic violence warrant case.