Police: Man held up at knifepoint in Little Havana, robbed of $800

MIAMI – A 27-year-old man has been arrested nearly two months after he allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, authorities said.

Jose Leodan Flores, of Miami, was arrested Tuesday on an armed robbery charge.

According to his arrest report, Flores and another man approached a man around 4:45 a.m. April 30 as the man was walking to his car that was parked just west of the intersection of Southwest 16th Avenue and Flagler Terrace.

Miami police said Flores held a knife near the victim’s throat as his accomplice held a knife near his abdomen, and the duo demanded the victim’s property.

Police said the victim, in fear for his life, complied and the thieves got away with $800 in cash and the victim’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The duo then got into a white sedan and drove off, authorities said.

According to the police report, a witness followed the suspects’ car and wrote down its tag number, which came back to Flores.

Police said Flores’ cellphone location also placed him at the scene of the crime.

According to the report, Flores was pulled over in his car Tuesday by robbery detectives and was taken into custody.

Police said he admitted to being in the area at the time of the robbery with a friend known to him only as “Enrique,” but he denied being armed with a knife.

As of Wednesday, Flores was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The second suspect has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.