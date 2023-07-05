Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Florida City

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured at a home in Florida City Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Florida City police, officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 p.m. at a home near the 1400 block of Northwest First Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said that the shooting happened following an argument between the two victims.

Authorities said one victim was transported to Homestead Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said the second victim was airlifted to Jackson South’s Ryder Trauma Center and is expected to survive.

According to detectives, Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Authorities have not identified the victims involved in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.