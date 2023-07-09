Officers in Miami search for 2 missing juvenile girls

MIAMI – Miami police are looking for two missing, endangered juveniles.

Officers said 12-year-old Aniya Tyson and her sister 13-year-old Amariya Tyson were last seen Sunday in the area of Downtown Miami.

Aniya is described as a Black female, 5-foot-3 weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Amaria is described as a Black female, 5-foot-4 weighing 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on where the girls might be, or who thinks they have seen them, is urged to call Miami police at 305-603-6300.