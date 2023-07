Protesters outside of Café Versailles in Little Havana.

MIAMI – Demonstrators took to the streets in Miami, protesting against the ongoing crisis in Cuba.

Protesters gathered in front of Café Versailles in Little Havana Sunday morning.

They were urging U.S. immigration services to process more requests for humanitarian parole in chronological order.

The group was also demanding human rights for Cubans and fighting for the freedom of political prisoners.