Several cars broken into in same Miami Gardens neighborhood

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a string of vehicles that were broken into.

Car after car on the same block could be seen with windows smashed in. The thief or thieves apparently rummaged through the vehicles until they found valuables.

Residents in the area of Northwest 183rd Terrace and 6th Court in Miami Gardens made the troubling discovery when they woke up on Sunday.

“It’s been a rough night, I just woke up and everybody like, your car broken in, your car broken in, and I’m like, what? My car? I could not believe it,” said resident Krystal J. “I come outside, my stuff everywhere, the glass is broke.”

Six cars were targeted on one block, with several others being hit over a few surrounding blocks.

“They didn’t get every single car, they got the cars that they felt had stuff in there,” said Krystal J.

Neighbors believe it happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. One resident shared surveillance video with Local 10 News showing the man they believe was behind it all.

Miami Gardens police officers could be seen investigating the crimes on Sunday morning.

Those affected are working on having their windows repaired and figuring out how much of their property was lost.

“I feel disappointed, but I just believe in God and I know God is going to have me, and I’m not even worried about what it’s going to cost to replace it,” said Krystal J.

Anyone with information about who may be behind the crimes is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.