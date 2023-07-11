Adopting a dog in Broward now comes with free training

Bulldogs Munch and Dominique, a puppy, play during a news conference by the American Kennel Club to discuss the release of the club's annual list of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S., on January 30, 2013 in New York City. The club says that for the 22nd straight year the Labrador Retriever is the nation's most popular dog followed by the the German Shepherd.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Animal Care is giving new dog owners free training for every dog adopted through a new partnership with the dog training app GoodPup.

Broward County Animal Care will be giving away a week of free behavioral training courses, with additional lessons receiving a 20% discount. GoodPup has trained more than 6,500 dogs, with its virtual one-on-one classes with certified trainers. The classes include potty training, basic nutrition, behavioral cues such as; sit, stay and leave, and to avoid behaviors such as barking, begging and jumping.

“Using positive training methods, such as the ones GoodPup provides, allows you to establish good communication with your new family member so that you can create a routine and build a deeper bond with your new pet,” said Animal Care Director Emily Wood.

You can visit the Broward County Animal Care Adoption Center at 2400 SW 42nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, or go to its website to preview available dogs and to learn more about the program.