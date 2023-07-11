Body cam video shows man punch Miami-Dade cop, breaking his nose

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained body camera video shows a 32-year-old man attacking a police officer at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

George Theo Knowles III, of Miami, faced charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing on a property after a warning following his arrest June 25.

According to an arrest report, the officer responded to a RaceTrac gas station at 11201 SW 216th St., in the Goulds area, in reference to a man who was refusing to leave the business.

Police said Officer Alexander Gattorno made contact with Knowles, who was sitting on a pillar adjacent to the front entrance of the gas station’s convenience store, and ordered Knowles to remain seated as he waited for backup to arrive.

“You are staying right there waiting for my backup to come,” Gattorno says in the video.

“Stay — why I got to stay?” Knowles replies.

“Get on the f-king ground,” Gattorno says.

Knowles punched Gattorno so hard, the officer had to be taken to the hospital, later saying “I split him in his s---. I hope he dies,” according to police.

“You’re hurt,” an officer says to Gattorno.

“I know. I’m fine. Just got a bit busted up,” Gattorno said.

Knowles has a long criminal history. His record includes trespassing, drug charges, battery, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief, just to name a few.