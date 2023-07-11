Police: Hollywood woman arrested after dog dies while being locked in car for 20 hours

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police arrested a woman Friday after she was accused of leaving her dog in a hot car which led to its death last month, authorities said.

According to Hollywood police, officers responded to an animal neglect investigation around 8 a.m. on June 19 to the 1800 Block of Rodman Street.

Upon arrival, police said they located a deceased brindle Pitbull on the floorboard of a truck.

According to authorities, Sasha Koval, 27, confessed to intentionally leaving her dog inside her vehicle while she went to work on the night of June 18.

Investigators said Koval told police when she returned home from work, she left the dog in the vehicle.

According to police, Koval said she woke up in the afternoon on June 19 and found the dog dead inside of her car around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the dog endured approximately 20 hours of confinement within the vehicle.

Authorities said Koval was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on June 22.

Koval did not appear in the Broward County arrest search database as of Tuesday evening.

According to police, she is facing one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

The Hollywood Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.