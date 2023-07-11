Weston voyeurism suspect appears in bond court

A man accused of entering an enclosed patio area of a home in Weston last month and inappropriately touching himself appeared before a Broward County judge in bond court Tuesday morning.

WESTON, Fla. – A man accused of entering an enclosed patio area of a home in Weston last month and inappropriately touching himself appeared before a Broward County judge in bond court Tuesday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Marcos Patricio Bravo, 40, was identified as the man seen on surveillance video the night of June 26 touching himself while people were inside a home on Key West Court.

He is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and voyeurism.

The woman who was allegedly being watched told Local 10 News she didn’t know he was looking at her until she checked her cameras the following day.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said detectives received numerous tips identifying Bravo as the man in the video after surveillance images of him were released to the media.

Weston voyeur. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa tracked down Bravo’s listed home address, which is less than a mile away from the victim’s home.

De La Rosa asked Bravo’s wife Monday if she believes he is innocent, and she responded by asking for privacy, not only for her, but for the couple’s young daughter.

State prosecutors and Bravo’s defense attorneys came to an agreement Tuesday and asked that he be placed on a level 2 pre-trial release with a GPS monitor.

Bravo is currently being held on a $20,000 bond and if he posts it, he is to have no contact with the victim and cannot go back to the home where the incident occurred.

Codd said detectives are continuing to investigate a similar incident that occurred in Weston in early January.

In that case, a man was caught on camera the night of Jan. 6 approaching the rear sliding glass door of a home near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the individual involved in that incident is asked to contact BSO at 954-626-4008 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story.