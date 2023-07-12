Judge in Parkland civil case allows for reenactment of shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The judge in the civil case brought by four families who lost children in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, along with a survivor of the massacre, granted their request to conduct a reenactment of the shooting in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 1200 building.

The five plaintiffs — the families of victims Luke Hoyer, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack and Alex Schachter, plus survivor Madeline Wilford — are suing former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson and BSO itself.

They had asked for a “reenactment that would parallel the killer’s movements, and the gunfire, inside of Building 12, in relation to Defendant Scot Peterson’s movements and actions outside of the building, in order to demonstrate that Peterson could hear the gunshots and derive where they were coming from.”

Peterson was recently found not guilty of child neglect in a criminal trial. The judge warned both parties not to reference the criminal case in proceedings, as criminal trials use a different burden of proof.

“This reenactment, if it is to take place, would take place within the next month,” Broward Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips said. “I want to make sure this gets done before school starts.”

Peterson’s attorney said they may also now consider performing their own reenactment. Phillips told the attorney that if they intend to do that, they needed to work with the plaintiffs’ attorneys so they’re either done the same day or consecutive days.

Costs of any reenactments will be borne by the lawsuit parties conducting them.

An attorney for the Broward school district said during the hearing that it will comply with the order.

The next steps — first and foremost, figuring out scheduling — will be ironed out at a July 20 status hearing. There will be a hearing about admissibility at a later date.