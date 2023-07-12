Miami-Dade police director ‘angry’ over attack on officer seen on video

DORAL, Fla. – The head of the Miami-Dade Police Department reacted Wednesday to video obtained by Local 10 News the day prior, showing a suspect attacking one of his officers at a gas station in late June, leaving the cop with a broken nose.

The attack happened at a gas station in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade.

George Theo Knowles III, of Miami, faced charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing on a property after a warning following his arrest June 25.

According to an arrest report, the officer responded to a RaceTrac gas station at 11201 SW 216th St. in reference to a man who was refusing to leave the business.

Knowles continued to refuse to leave, police said, and later punched Officer Alexander Gattorno so hard, the lawman had to be taken to the hospital.

Ramirez said seeing the video made him “angry.”

“That’s one of my boys. But at the same time, (I’m) proud. Proud,” Ramirez said. “I hate to see him bleed. I hate to see him hurt. But I like to see him win. And I like to see the bad guy go to jail.”

After the attack, Knowles later said “I split him in his s---. I hope he dies,” according to police.

“I know. I’m fine. Just got a bit busted up,” Gattorno told another officer in the body cam video, after his colleague noticed he was hurt.

“That’s right. And that’s what he said to me on the phone,” Ramirez said. “And that’s what you have to admire about our young generation.”

Knowles has a long criminal history. His record includes trespassing, drug charges, battery, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief, just to name a few.

“Those are the frustrations that we have today in our criminal justice system,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the trespassing call turned into a very difficult situation for the officer, who’s OK after the incident.