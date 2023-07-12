Pair busted with stolen catalytic converters in Kendall, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police caught a pair of suspected burglars with a pair of catalytic converters outside a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center, leading to two felony charges apiece, according to arrest reports.

According to the reports, Miami-Dade police were first sent to the TJ Maxx at 7312 SW 117th Ave. in the Kendall area after someone called authorities to report two men burglarizing cars in the parking lot and provided a description of their vehicle.

They later noticed the suspects’ vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby BJ’s Wholesale Club, located about a block away at 7007 SW 117th Ave., and questioned Ismael Polo Sastre, 42, and Ariel Suarez Rosquetta, 39.

Police said they saw, in “plain view” on the rear passenger’s-side floorboard, two catalytic converters with a reciprocating saw laying on top. Authorities said they also found more saw blades inside the vehicle.

Officers booked the pair into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on two charges of grand theft of motor vehicle parts, a third-degree felony.

Suarez Rosquetta and Polo Sastre were given a $5,000 bond on those charges, however, both remained held without bond on warrant cases, according to jail records.