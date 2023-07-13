Heat wave has customers hard to come by on usually-busy Hollywood Broadwalk

There weren’t many people on the usually-busy Hollywood Broadwalk on Thursday, where scorching, sticky temperatures are keeping beachgoers away.

At Bonny and Read’s, the libations were unfortunately not flowing.

Employees say people don’t start coming out until late in the afternoon, when the sun starts to set and temperatures begin dropping.

“It’s really slow,” said Bonny and Read’s owner Jamie Hawkes. “Until 6 or 7 o’clock - people aren’t coming out.”

At the Bike Shack, most bicycles and four-wheel pedal buggies were still waiting to be rented.

“The heat index is saying over 100. People are getting scared,” said manager Nicholas Subramni.

Nochum Rabin was the sole customer at the Hollywood Brewing Company, where a client meeting was canceled at the last minute. He said at least the beer was refreshing.

“It’s brutal out there,” Rabin said.

As the weekend approaches, business owners said the will continue to watch the forecast and hope for the best.

“Trying to get through it,” Hawkes said.