‘I’m taking your truck!’: Man says to girlfriend before robbing, beating her in Cutler Bay, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade man was arrested Thursday after being accused of carjacking and then robbing and beating his girlfriend in Cutler Bay, authorities said.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, Yang Li Chiong, 33, is facing one charge of carjacking with robbery.

Authorities said Chiong and his girlfriend of three years met up at Riva Motorsports Miami, located at 11995 SW 222nd St., where his motorcycle was scheduled to get fixed.

After arriving at the motorcycle shop, Chiong and his girlfriend began to argue.

Police said Chiong became enraged during the argument and battered the victim, which was witnessed by employees of the motorcycle store.

In fear of Chiong, the victim told police that she entered her vehicle and fled the scene, authorities said.

According to the report, Chiong followed the victim on his motorcycle as she drove to her uncle’s house in Cutler Bay.

After exiting the vehicle and attempting to run into her uncle’s home, Chiong grabbed the victim by the neck while dragging her to the floor and began kicking her, police said.

Investigators said Chiong then took the victim’s keys and cellphone from her hand while removing her purse from her body and said, “I’m taking your truck!

According to police, the victim’s cousin witnessed the attack from inside his home and exited the residence while armed with a bat in an attempt to defend her.

Detectives said Chiong took the bat away from the victim’s cousin and a fight ensued between the two.

Chiong then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle with her property, according to police.

A few hours after the incident, Chiong left the victim’s car at her aunt’s residence in Homestead, where she later recovered the vehicle, the police report stated.

Detectives said after being interviewed by police, Chiong confirmed he and the victim argued over his motorcycle, but said he was going to use the victim’s truck for his business.

According to jail records, Chiong was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 10:20 p.m., where his bond was set at $7,500.

There is help in South Florida for women who are victims of domestic violence. For more information call 800-799-7233 or click here.