Police: Ford Mustang driver confesses to injuring illegal drag race spectator in Broward

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 55-year-old man confessed to losing control of his 1986 Ford Mustang and running over the spectator of an illegal drag race in Broward County, according to a police arrest report released on Thursday.

Detectives arrested Charles Standifer on Wednesday in Pompano Beach after he confessed to participating in the failed race on July 9 northbound on Northwest 31 Avenue, near Third Street, according to police.

“I am the only one that drives my car. I have been driving it; it’s just going to be me,” Standifer said, according to the police report.

Standifer had not been honest from the beginning, and after the incident called 911 to report the car was stolen, and called the victim to say it was his son behind the wheel, according to the arrest report.

Standifer confessed after a detective told him witnesses had images placing him at the scene and one had described him as “well known in the Pompano Beach racing crowd,” according to the report.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the victim injured to North Broward Hospital, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were holding Standifer without bond at the main jail on Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, records show.

Standifer was facing charges for speed/racing on a highway, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, failure to stop after an accident involving serious injury, and failure to provide proof of liability security.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477