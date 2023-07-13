Police seek suspects in brutal 20-minute beatdown, robbery at North Miami Beach smoke shop

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are looking for three people who targeted a South Florida business.

According to police, three suspects robbed the Wholesale Smoke Shop at 241 NE 167th St. in North Miami Beach Wednesday.

Sources tell Local 10 News the robbery was brutal. They said the victims in the case were beaten, had guns put in their mouths and had laptops and cell phones stolen.

The suspects also stole cash and merchandise from the store.

“They took the cash of the day and they pointed guns to the poor guys,” a witness, who didn’t wish to be identified, said. “They’re just workers. They pointed a gun into the mouth of one of the guys, they hit them with a gun in the head and they destroyed all the back of the store.”

Sources said the beatdown lasted for 20 minutes.

“They’re in shock,” the witness said. “They cannot get over it.”

Police released surveillance video of the suspects Thursday taken from outside the store in hopes that someone recognizes the suspects.

“It’s time for people to go look for a job and make money like all of us we do every single day,” the witness said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Beach Police Department at 305-949-5500 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.