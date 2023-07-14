Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman took home a $1 million prize after playing the Diamond Mine 20X scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced Friday.

According to Lottery officials, Mary Walker, 56, of Winter Park, claimed her prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Walker chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00.

She purchased her winning ticket from a Circle K gas station in Eustis, a city in Lake County.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling a winning scratch-off ticket.

“Become an instant millionaire with the DIAMOND MINE 20X Scratch-Off game! This $10 gem offers more than $158 million in cash prizes and four top prizes of $1 million!” The Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.32.”