‘Pink palace’ in the Everglades open again, years after being destroyed by Hurricane Irma

Guy Bradley Visitor Center is now open in Flamingo.

EVERGLADES NAT'L PARK, Fla – The iconic visitor center at the Flamingo outpost in Everglades Nat’l Park has finally reopened.

Guy Bradley Visitor Center is now open in Flamingo. (Courtesy: National Park Service)

The famed pink building was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Park rangers vowed to rebuild, and the new Guy Bradley Visitor Center has amazing views of Florida Bay.

Rangers tell us it has brand new exhibits where people can learn about the river of grass.

Guy Bradley Visitor Center is now open in Flamingo. (Courtesy: National Park Service)

There are also boat tours offered from the marina and Eco-Tents available for families who want an unique camping experience.

Flamingo is the southernmost headquarters of Everglades Nat’l Park.

To get there, use the entrance to Everglades Nat’l Park near Homestead, and then it’s about an hour drive out to Flamingo.