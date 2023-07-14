Police investigating after car crashes into canal in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed their car into a canal in Davie early Friday morning.

The incident was reported near the 13000 block of Southwest 14th Street, just west of Flamingo Road.

Sky 10 flew over the scene around 6 a.m where there was a heavy police presence in the area.

Authorities were seen inspecting the vehicle on the side of the road.

The crash is not expected to impact traffic.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.