Police: Miami-Dade woman tries to throw acid on sister, hits daughter instead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman was arrested Thursday after police said she tried to throw acid on her sister during an argument but accidentally hit her daughter.

According to an arrest report, Tenisha Geddis 38, is facing charges that include aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a battery charge.

Miami-Dade police said officers responded to a domestic incident between Geddis and her sister at a home located near the 9900 block of Northwest 26th Avenue, in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood.

Upon their arrival, police said they saw Geddis hitting her sister with her fist.

When police said they tried to interview Geddis after the incident, she said it wasn’t necessary because things had calmed down.

Investigators said a second altercation occurred between Geddis and her sister while they were on the scene as Geddis began throwing objects at the victim. One of the objects was identified as a white-colored bottle of HDX muriatic acid.

Authorities said after throwing the bottle of acid at her sister, Geddis missed the victim and it was her daughter was covered with the acid on a front area of her body.

Police contacted detectives and alerted the National Domestic Violence Hotline. They also said the State Attorney’s office was contacted.

According to jail records, Geddis was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Her bond has yet to be determined.