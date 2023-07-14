Pompano pet rescue says animals in peril after air conditioning breaks down

Good Karma and its Pet Adoption Center are located in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – With 16 dogs, 17 kittens, and eight cats at Good Karma Pet Rescue’s Pet Adoption Center, an air conditioning malfunction has become a crisis for the rescue operation.

Good Karma is trying to get people to foster or adopt the animals as soon as possible as they work to raise funds needed for the air conditioning repair, according to the no-kill adoption center in Pompano Beach.

Good Karma is located at 3100 NW 19th Terrace.

“We cannot do this alone. We need the support of our compassionate community to provide these animals temporary relief,” said a spokesperson for the rescue in a news release.

In addition to seeking adopters and fosters, Good Karma is trying to raise money to cover the repair costs for the air conditioning system.

According to its website, it opened in 2021 to give more help to large dogs and adult cats who have a harder time finding both temporary foster parents and adopters.

The center is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. It is closed on Tuesday.

To find out more, go to goodkarmapetrescue.org.