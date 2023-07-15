Police close section of downtown Miami following roof collapse of unoccupied building

Police closed a section of downtown Miami Saturday afternoon following a roof collapse of an unoccupied building, authorities said.

According to Miami police, officers closed the area between Northwest First Avenue to Miami Avenue and Northwest Fifth to Sixth Street.

Authorities said that Miami Fire Rescue crews were working to clean up debris after the roof collapsed.

Police issued a tweet at 1:53 p.m. Saturday urging the public to avoid those streets until the area is deemed safe as crews attempt to clean up the debris.

The building sits next to the OKAN Tower sales office at 532 N. Miami Ave.

Police did not confirm if any injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the roof collapse has not been determined.