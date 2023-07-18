2 arrested after police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say

Authorities arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers were conducting a felony traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Northwest 19th Street when the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

After the police pursuit was initiated, authorities said the vehicle crashed into a car several blocks away near the 1900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Following the crash, a 17-year-old male passenger fled the vehicle and was later located and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, who police identified as an adult male, was also taken into custody, authorities said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue after sustaining minor injuries in the incident.

Sky 10 flew over the scene of the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Powerline Road and Northwest 19th Street, where there was a heavy police presence in the area and officers were inspecting a black car involved in the crash.

Authorities told Local 10 News that a black Honda was being pursued moments before the crash occurred.

Local 10 News crew obtained cellphone video from a witness that recorded police pursuing the black vehicle.

“He just ran the light and then the police went behind the car and then it went the opposite way like by traffic. and the wrong side of the road,” the witness told Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney.

Police said that both suspects were arrested and the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.

Detectives have not identified the suspects involved in the incident and no other information has been released at this time.