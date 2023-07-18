Police: Teen thieves busted ‘car hopping’ in Coconut Creek — their ankle monitors gave them away

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Two 15-year-olds were busted “car hopping” at a Coconut Creek apartment complex Monday, according to police, who said it wasn’t hard to place them at the scene of the crime.

Police said “car hopping” is when thieves go car-to-car looking for unlocked doors. They said the pair were doing just that at the Landings complex off West Sample Road when a man caught them and called 911.

After cops showed up, the teens ran to a nearby apartment complex, where one of them lived, before officers caught up and arrested them.

Coconut Creek police tweeted that the teens made it “easy” for officers to track them, because they were wearing ankle monitors, “which put them at the scene of the attempted car burglary & tracked them as they ran.”

The two were taken to Broward County’s Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Police continue to advise residents to lock their car doors.