Man accused of threatening to shoot girlfriend, woman in Miami

MIAMI – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday after they said he threatened to shoot his girlfriend and another woman at her home in Miami last December.

According to a Miami police arrest report, officers were dispatched to a home after receiving a call of a domestic incident just before midnight on Dec 27. 2022, near the 1900 block of Northwest Fourth Court, just south of Wynwood Gardens.

Authorities said upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said she ignored multiple phone calls and text messages from her boyfriend, who police identified as 23-year-old Damond Jamal Swain Jr., which led him to come to her home.

As Swain arrived at the victim’s home, he started banging on the door when she came out the speak to him, police said.

According to an arrest report, after the victim stepped outside, Swain became aggressive and grabbed her by the jacket she was wearing and started pushing her.

Police said a few moments later, Swain went over to his car and grabbed a black firearm before walking back over to the victim and pointing it at her.

As the victim began to scream for help by calling another woman’s name inside the house, the woman came outside and asked Swain, “What is going on?” to which he replied, “I’ll shoot you too,” according to the report.

Police said Swain fled in an unknown direction following the incident when the woman called police from her cellphone.

According to investigators, both victims identified Swain through a single photo.

The police report states that Swain was located and arrested just before 3 p.m. Tuesday near the 400 block of Northwest Second Avenue in Miami.

Detectives said he was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond was set at $16,500.

According to jail records, Swain is facing two separate counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and a battery charge.