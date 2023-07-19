Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Florida City Walmart

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a Miami-Dade County Walmart.

It happened at the Walmart located at 33501 South Dixie Highway in Florida City.

Multiple police and rescue units responded to the store at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said one subject was taken into custody following a search of the store.

Authorities have confirmed that three people were injured in the incident, and one of the victims has since been pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between two people, the shooter and the victim.

Other injuries suffered in the incident are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

One person was shot in the leg and the other received treatment for a medical reason but wasn’t shot, according to officials.

“I heard six shots,” said witness Johnnie Pacheco. “And then everybody was running away, and this guy came, and he fell down by where they do the nail stuff, and he got shot right there in the chest two times and he was bleeding. I don’t know if he’s dead, but the ambulance took him with the air tanks and everything to the hospital. The other guy got shot in the leg.”

Police officers could be seen escorting customers out of the store.