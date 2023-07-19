Surveillance video captures brazen thief smashing Verizon store window in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained surveillance video that captured one of two brazen thieves throwing a large rock at a Verizon store window and smashing it in southwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a Verizon store, located along the 9900 block of Southwest 40th Street, inside of Jack’s Shopping Center.

Surveillance video shows the thief exiting a white car parked in front of the store with a large rock and then throwing it at the front entrance of the store.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for Miami-Dade Police Department, the wireless store was broken into around 2:30 a.m. and the store alarm went off.

Rodriguez said the alarm company called 911 and the thieves were gone before police arrived.

Authorities said the thieves broke the window of the business and stole at least one cellphone and equipment from the store.

Police have not released any additional information about the burglary or the thieves involved in the incident.

Detectives said the Miami-Dade Police Department’s General Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone that recognizes the person in the video is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.