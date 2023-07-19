Tree falls on Hollywood home, leaving large hole behind

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A family in Hollywood was terrified Tuesday after a tree came crashing down on their home.

A large tree appeared to have cracked into several pieces, causing part of it to topple over onto the roof of the house.

The resident told Local 10 News the tree left a gaping hole in the bathroom.

“Then I was worried about what’s going to happen, where are we going to be able to stay, because we’re not going to be able to stay here, at least for now,” said Jamila Mendez.

She said her mother was the only one home at the time.

No one was injured, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.