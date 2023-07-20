Find My iPhone helps detectives track down Miami robbery suspects, police say

MIAMI – A pair of men robbed a trio at gunpoint in Miami’s Little River neighborhood Wednesday, taking their jewelry and cellphones — the latter of which would quickly be their undoing, police said.

According to Miami police, two armed men approached the group in the 8000 block of Northeast First Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. and ordered the victims to the ground, proceeding to take their valuables.

One of the robbers held the gun to a victim’s head, causing her to scream and them to run off, police said.

After detectives arrived, they began tracking one of the stolen iPhones with the Find My iPhone application, leading them to Northwest Eighth Avenue and 125th Street, where they weren’t able to find anyone.

That would not end up being a dead end, however.

Police said they got an updated location: a gas station near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 119th Street. There, they saw three men in a blue Nissan Rogue.

As the trio left and went south on Interstate 95, the phone moved along with them, police said. They eventually exited off Northwest 69th Street and headed north onto Sixth Avenue.

Police said they lost sight of the SUV, but found it disabled due to tire damage in the 400 block of Northwest 71st Street and a detective soon saw the three men hiding in bushes and chased them as they ran away.

The three hid in another set of bushes along Northwest 73rd Street and police apprehended the three suspects: the two men accused of holding the victims at gunpoint and the third suspect, 21-year-old Davionte Latimore, of Oakland Park.

Davionte Latimore (MDCR)

The other suspects weren’t identified in Latimore’s arrest report.

Police said they found one of the stolen phones on one of the unnamed suspects and detectives found a pistol on the SUV’s floorboard.

Latimore, who was already out on felony bond on charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and loitering or prowling.

As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond.

As the other suspects weren’t named in the arrest report, it’s unclear what charges they’re facing and whether they remained in custody as of Thursday.