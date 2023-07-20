Keys man hurls knife at woman, lodging it in her foot, deputies say

TAVERNIER, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a 56-year-old man after accusing him of throwing a knife at a woman during a domestic dispute Wednesday night, injuring her.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Tavernier at around 10:35 p.m. and found the 31-year-old victim bleeding from the foot.

Deputies said Charles Samuel Trapp hurled the knife at the woman, lodging it in her foot. They said they found blood throughout the house and the knife near a bathroom sink.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the woman was taken to Baptist Health Mariners Hospital, about a block away from the house, where she received stitches for her wound.

Trapp was taken to jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s scheduled to be arranged in Monroe County court on Aug. 1.