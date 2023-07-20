What a mess! Spilled paint snarls traffic on Palmetto Expressway

A street cleaner takes care of spilled paint on the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – The southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway looked a bit like a Jackson Pollock painting Thursday afternoon after a truck spilled white paint all over the highway.

It happened between the West 68th Street and Northwest 103rd Street exits in Hialeah.

The cleanup efforts led to backups as officials closed lanes to allow street cleaners to come through.

Video from Sky 10 showed a flatbed truck parked on the shoulder with what appeared to be some of the offending buckets of paint, stacked upright.