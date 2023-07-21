Man arrested in connection with Florida City shootout

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shootout that occurred earlier this month in Florida City.

The shootout occurred the afternoon of July 5 outside a home in the 1400 block of Northwest First Avenue.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, surveillance video shows that Nacarrio Lerron Comer, of Homestead, was standing in the driveway of the home when a white car pulled up and the victim got out of the passenger seat, armed with a gun.

Police said the alleged victim confronted Comer, at which time Comer pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot the victim.

According to the report, the two men continued to exchange gunfire until they both collapsed to the ground.

Police said the video shows Comer removing an empty magazine cartridge from his gun and inserting an extended magazine into it.

“He then crawled into the threshold of the residence entry door and shouted for help,” the report stated.

According to the report, officers arrived at the scene to find both men on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, with a gun next to each of their bodies.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported both to local hospitals, where the victim died a short time later.

Police said a records check revealed that Comer is a convicted felon. They said he refused to speak with detectives at the hospital without an attorney being present.

According to his arrest report, Comer was arrested Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before being transferred the next day to the Pre-Trial Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. As of Friday afternoon, Comer’s mugshot was not displaying on the corrections department’s website.

Further details about the dispute between the two men, which led to the shootout, have not been released.