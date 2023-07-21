The dangers of counterfeit car seats and how to spot one

ORLANDO, Fla. – Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of injury and death among children but the right car seat can greatly reduce that risk.

However, hospitals across the country are finding more counterfeit and fake car seats.

On the road a car seat is the best way to keep a baby safe but some parents may unknowingly be putting their child in danger.

“Counterfeit car seats are made of cheaper, flimsier materials and they unable to withstand the crash forces that happen in a crash,” said Courtney Gleaton, Injury Prevention Coordinator at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Many knock off car seats are bought online are counterfeit and foreign made so be careful *not* to buy from a third party.

“They are not federally regulated in the U.S. and therefore are not safe to use for your children,” Gleaton said.

And before you spend money on a travel system zoom in on the product picture to check the labels.

“All car seats in the U.S. are going to have English and Spanish labels not just photographs of them,” Gleaton said.

If you already have a car seat for your child check the straps and anchoring parts if there are no lower anchor attachments or a chest clip it might be counterfeit.

Finally the label on all federally compliant car seats should say that it conforms to all applicable U.S. Motor vehicle safety standards.

“If it did not come with a registration card or car seat manual that can also be an indicator that it’s counterfeit,” Gleaton said.

And if you’re worried about your car seat get with a trained technician in your area who can make sure your seat is safe.

Studies suggest that 54 percent of toddlers and 71 percent of infants are less likely to sustain a fatal injury if they’re secured in a properly installed car seat.

To find a nationally certified child passenger safety technician in your area simply log onto www.safekids.org