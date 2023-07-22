BSO detectives search for Pompano Beach woman reported missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’

According to investigators, Jasmine Mayfield was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday near the 3200 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 38-year-old Pompano Beach woman who detectives say has gone missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

Jasmine Mayfield was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, near the 3200 block of Northwest Fourth Street in Pompano Beach.

Authorities said Mayfield is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her wrist.

According to investigators, Florida Highway Patrol troopers located Mayfield’s orange 2015 Dodge Dart with Florida tag GTLK51 abandoned on Friday at Northwest 122nd Avenue near the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

Detectives said Mayfield’s personal items were found inside the vehicle, and that the car appears to have been at the location since Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blakenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.