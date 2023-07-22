Police: Woman hospitalized following stabbing in Miami’s Liberty City

MIAMI – A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Terrace.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Authorities said Miami Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and the victim involved in the stabbing has not been identified.

A motive for the stabbing has not been determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6640 or call 911.