Boil water notice issued for parts of South Beach officially lifted

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A boil water notice issued last week in South Beach has been lifted.

Officials said Sunday that the decision was made following two consecutive days of satisfactory drinking water test results.

With approval from the Florida Department of Health, the notice was officially lifted.

Those impacted should allow water to run for five minutes at each tap in order to flush the lines, officials said.

The notice was issued on Thursday after a private contractor hit a 20-inch line in the vicinity of Alton Road and Sixth Street.