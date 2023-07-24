Back-to-School tax free holiday begins. Here’s what items are tax free

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday began Monday, giving families a break on the 6% sales tax rate as the start of the new school year nears.

The sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.

During this time, sales tax will not be collected on the following items:

• Clothing, footwear and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

• Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

• Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Examples of school supplies that are included in the sales tax holiday include binders, calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, glue, paste, poster paper, rulers and scissors.

Taxable school supplies include correction tape, fluid or pens; masking tape; printer and computer paper; staplers and staples.

Other taxable items include watches, duffel bags, athletic gloves and pads and rented uniforms.

CLICK HERE for more information on Florida’s sales tax holiday and a full list of tax-exempt items.