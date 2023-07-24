Florida’s new Black history standards outrage critics

People attending the Florida Board of Education meeting Wednesday in Orlando hold up books about the Black experience in the United States.

MIAMI – The Florida Board of Education’s officials say the new academic standards for African American History are meant to “cement” the state as a national leader in education, but critics say is doing the opposite.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration approved the 216-page new set of public education standards during a public meeting on Wednesday in Orlando. Vice President Kamala Harris criticized it on Friday.

“They want to replace history with lies. These extremist, so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the wellbeing of our children,” Harris said. “Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children.”

The state’s new instruction for middle school students includes “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” according to the Florida Department of Education’s record.

The new instructions do not enhance lessons on The Ocoee massacre of Nov. 2, 1920, when a mob of white men stood against Blacks voting and killed about 50 in Florida’s Orange County. Instead, it instructs high school students must learn about “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans.”

This outraged Andrew Spar, the president of The Florida Education Association, a statewide teachers union, who released a statement that Wednesday saying “Florida’s students deserve a world-class education that equips them to be successful adults who can help heal our nation’s divisions rather than deepen them.”

In response, Derrick Johnson, the president of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, released a statement saying the prominent civil rights organization condemns the new standards as “an attempt” to go back to devaluing Black lives and is prepared to fight.

“It is imperative that we understand that the horrors of slavery and Jim Crow were a violation of human rights and represent the darkest period in American history,” Johnson wrote. “We refuse to go back.”

Related social media posts