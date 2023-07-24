Video shows opportunistic thief in action in Miami-Dade, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A thief saw an opportunity when a woman left her purse in her open car in front of a daycare, and he swiftly got away with her credit cards.

Surveillance videos show him stealing them and later using one at a Publix Supermarket on July 21, in Hialeah.

“He’s going to daycares and seeing moms and dads are carrying their kids’ belongings and they are leaving their valuables in a vehicle thinking it will be 30 seconds to a minute,” Detective Scarlett Hernandez said later adding, “You can have anything in the vehicle.”

Detectives identified Michael Celestin as a suspect and learned it wasn’t the first time he had been accused of doing that. The thief was also a suspect in a similar crime on July 20, in Pembroke Pines.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.