91º

LIVE

Local News

Video shows opportunistic thief in action in Miami-Dade, police say

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Hialeah, Broward County, Pembroke Pines, Crime

HIALEAH, Fla. – A thief saw an opportunity when a woman left her purse in her open car in front of a daycare, and he swiftly got away with her credit cards.

Surveillance videos show him stealing them and later using one at a Publix Supermarket on July 21, in Hialeah.

“He’s going to daycares and seeing moms and dads are carrying their kids’ belongings and they are leaving their valuables in a vehicle thinking it will be 30 seconds to a minute,” Detective Scarlett Hernandez said later adding, “You can have anything in the vehicle.”

Detectives identified Michael Celestin as a suspect and learned it wasn’t the first time he had been accused of doing that. The thief was also a suspect in a similar crime on July 20, in Pembroke Pines.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email