‘Suspicious circumstances’: Woman who vanished in Broward found at Miami-Dade medical facility, deputies say

Jasmine Mayfield vanished on July 19 from Broward County, and detectives announced on Monday that she was in a medical facility in Miami-Dade County.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how a 38-year-old woman who vanished from Broward County about five days ago turned up in Miami-Dade County, authorities announced on Monday.

Jasmine Mayfield was last seen on July 19, near the intersection of Northwest Fourth Street and 31 Avenue, in Pompano Beach. Detectives found her at a medical facility in Hialeah, according to deputies.

Detective Chris Blankenship had deemed her disappearance as involving “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers first found Mayfield’s abandoned 2015 Dodge Dart on Friday near the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 122 Avenue, according to BSO deputies.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

