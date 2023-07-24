Young girl with French bulldog found alone in Fort Lauderdale; reunited with parent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a young girl who was found alone Monday morning, accompanied only by a female French bulldog.

According to authorities, a resident in the 800 block of East Evanston Circle notified police just before 8 a.m. of the girl who appeared to be wandering alone.

Police said officers immediately found the child and dog. They said the girl is about 5 years old and was talking with officers, but had not been able to provide useful information to them.

She was found wearing a yellow dress, socks and no shoes. Her dog is black/brindle and appears to have had puppies recently, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale spokesperson Casey Liening, the girl’s parent saw her photo on the news and called police.

Liening said the girl has been reunited with her parent, however the investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.