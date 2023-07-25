Broward school board discusses proposal for annual teacher pay raise for next 3 years

The Broward County School Board is looking into raising teachers’ wages. The members met on Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility ahead of an afternoon vote.

John Sullivan, the director of legislative affairs for Broward County Public Schools, released a chart on Tuesday with the proposal to pay $100,000 to teachers, and $150,000 to principals and assistant principals by 2025.

The proposal includes reductions to the budget that include cuts to IT contracts by 20%, vacant clerical and administrative positions, custodial staff, technology contracts reduced by 15%, and conference and professional development travel cut by 30%.

Other proposed changes to the budget include relocating $2.5 to $3.5 million from a recruiting vendor to substitute teacher pay.

Earlier this month, Broward School Board Member Allen Zeman said the BCPS budget had an increase in state funding of a little over 9% and a 13% increase in property values.

Zeman, who is advocating for the pay increases, said this and a referedum present a “feasible solution” to pay teachers $100,000 of total compensation.

“That’s pay, that’s retirement and that’s medical,” Zeman said.

In response, Broward County Superintendent Peter Licata said the budget that was under consideration “would include cutting contracted services, which could impact ESE children of their service.”