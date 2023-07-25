Thieves rip out doggy door to break into Pembroke Pines home

Criminals broke into a Pembroke Pines home and got away with expensive jewelry and other items, but it’s the way they got inside that is worth taking note of.

The homeowner said the crooks gained access by removing the dog door.

“I noticed that my sliding glass door which had a doggy door is wide open,” said SOMEONE

Not only wide open, but the dog door itself was missing, homeowner Audrey told Local 10 News.

She had just got home Friday night to her home in the Grand Palms community of Pembroke Pines to find her dogs barking and a big mess in her bedroom.

“The drawers are open, everything is all on the floor, boxes are ripped up, all of my jewelry boxes that I had in there are on the floor and open,” Audrey said.

Law enforcement explained that it was the third house hit that week.

The hook to that dog door panel had been yanked right out the wall, a wooden piece was somehow moved out of the sliding glass rail, and the dog door that was missing was found nearby in a lake.

The family has been shaken up by what happened.

They are now turning their home into, as they put it, Fort Knox.

After speaking with police, and seeing several neighbors with similar stories, the family wants action.

They are concerned about community gates being left open or gaps in the fencing that has not fixed, and want the HOA to act before the situation gets worse.

More than $50,000 worth of goods were taken from the family.

They said Pembroke Pines police investigators have been there daily collecting evidence and talking to residents.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.