VIDEO: Man snatches woman’s necklace at Lauderdale Lakes gas station, then opens fire

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit released surveillance video Tuesday of a man snatching the necklace of a woman and then firing multiple rounds at her in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the incident was reported around 6 p.m. on July 2 at the RaceTrac gas station at 4697 N. State Road 7.

Surveillance video shows a man buying an item inside the gas station, exiting the store, and then walking back to his vehicle that was parked in front of a gas pump.

After the victim pulled into the gas pump behind the man, he then approached her while pointing a gun at her and demanded that she empty her pockets, according to Grossman.

Moments later, deputies said the man snatched the chain from her neck, got back in his car, and fled to a nearby neighborhood.

According to investigators, the victim followed the gunman but at one point, surveillance video showed him stopping his car, exiting the vehicle, and firing multiple rounds at the woman’s car before getting back in his car and driving away.

Authorities said the gunfire didn’t hit the woman or her car and no other victims were injured in the incident.

Grossman said the victim is “lucky to be alive.”

BSO is asking anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the man to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.