1 dead, 1 airlifted after SUV, motorcycle collide on I-75 in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – One person died and another was injured after a motorcycle and SUV crashed on Interstate 75 in Weston Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch records, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes — heading towards Alligator Alley — just before the Indian Trace exit.

A spokesperson for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said medics pronounced one person dead on scene and airlifted a second person to Broward Health Medical Center.

Images from Sky 10, which flew over the scene just before 3:40 p.m., showed significant traffic backups on the freeway and a damaged SUV next to the bike.

Local 10 News contacted the Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, for more information.