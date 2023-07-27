Cancer patients fear worsening drug shortage

A prescription drug shortage is impacting cancer patients, and it’s a problem that has been going on for some time, steadily getting worse.

It has affected a number drugs, but some of the most concerning are chemotherapy drugs.

A year and a half into treatment for lung cancer, Jesus Gomez recently heard the news on TV.

“Talking about no more medication for cancer,” he said. “I think for my health.”

A handful of chemotherapy drugs are among a worsening shortage of a wide range of prescription drugs across the country. According to the FDA’s website, there are currently over 130 medications in short supply.

Drug shortages increased by 30% last year, according to a recent report released by a U.S. Senate committee.

“As soon as we had the news that that was happening, we actually looked at all of our product that was obtained, to make sure that we have enough of our product for our patients,” said Jackson Memorial Hospital Pharmacy Director Ennie Cano. “We always have a product or an alternative to treat the patient with similar outcomes in efficacy.”

At Jackson Memorial Hospital, pharmacists are holding weekly meetings to devise strategies for how to mitigate the problem.

That report highlighted a multitude of reasons behind the scarcity, like low profit margins for generic drugs and supply chain issues, like the tornado that recently damaged a warehouse for drugmaker Pfizer in North Carolina.

But also among the causes is demand, like for diabetes medication Ozempic, which is now used by many for weight loss.

“Some of these medications, they protect some of the vital organs that are affected by diabetes,” said endocrinologist Dr. Andres Henriquez. “Diabetes causes heart attacks, strokes, liver damage, kidney damage, so some of these medications are protective of the different organs.”

At one diabetes center Local 10 News visited, doctors have adjusted dosing when patients can’t find the correct dose.

Pharmacists at Jackson Memorial Hospital said they are finding alternative medications.

Local 10 News also reached out to the American Cancer Society and they mentioned a number of chemotherapy drugs that don’t have an effective alternative.

As for Gomez, his chemotherapy medication hasn’t been affected, but he’s worried the situation could worsen and eventually affect his medications.