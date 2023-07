Photos of a bank robbery suspect who struck Truist Bank in Hialeah on July 27, 2023.

HIALEAH, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a bank robber who struck on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities said it happened at approximately 1:10 p.m. at the Truist Bank branch located at 7775 W. 33rd Ave. in Hialeah.

According to the FBI, the robber walked into bank and demanded money from one of the employees inside.

Photo of a bank robbery suspect who struck a Truist Bank branch in Hialeah on July 27, 2023. (FBI)

The amount of money the crook got away with wasn’t released by authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 754-703-2000.