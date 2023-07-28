Miami-Dade PD: Man filmed himself dragging victim in street a week before fatal shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man used his cellphone to record himself and another man dragging a disabled victim on the ground by his shirt and pant leg a week before that same victim was fatally shot, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the video was posted to Instagram with the caption, “If u owe us u better pay us. We don’t care bout u having 1 leg.”

Police said the victim, who has one leg that is amputated above the knee, was screaming in the video and attempting to sit up.

They said several people who live in the area where the incident occurred confirmed that the video was taken about a week prior to the fatal shooting and happened in front of the same home where the victim was later found dead.

According to the arrest report, when the victim, identified as 37-year-old Terrell Vaughn, was killed, he has several abrasions throughout his body that were healing.

The fatal shooting was reported early in the morning on June 23 in the 10200 block of Southwest 175th Street, in the Perrine area of southwest Miami-Dade.

Vaughn’s cousin, Darrell Collins, told Local 10 News that the night before the shooting began with a celebration.

“We had a birthday party for my 1-year-old godson. And after the party, about 12:30 a.m., that’s when they called me and told me he got shot -- Terrell got shot,” Collins said.

Collins described his cousin as “kind” and “giving.”

“He don’t mess with nobody,” Collins said.

Police said Marcus Anthony Sumpter, of Miami, turned himself in to police on Thursday in connection with the battery and provided a statement to detectives, which was redacted from the publicly released report.

He faces one count of abusing a disabled adult.

His co-defendant in the case has been identified as Tyrell Jermeine Williams, who is also 19.

It’s unclear whether detectives believe either man was also involved in the shooting.