Police: Woman arrested after striking 3 pedestrians, parked car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 62-year-old woman was arrested Thursday shortly after she struck three pedestrians and a parked car with her vehicle and then fled the scene, Miami Gardens police said.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Community Action and Services Center, located in the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue.

Police said the driver, identified as Sharon Leola Cox, of Miami Gardens, was heading north, exiting the parking lot, when she struck a parked vehicle and three people.

She then fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.

According to police, two pedestrians were examined at the scene while one pedestrian was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the critically injured victim is an employee at the community center who had just provided assistance to Cox.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim suffered serious brain injuries and doctors say she may not be able to recover.

Police said Cox was arrested at her home later in the day. Family members told officers that Cox also has a home in Georgia and they believed she would try to flee to Georgia, the report stated.

According to the report, Cox provided a statement to detectives, however the statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

Cox was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury.